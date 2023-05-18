NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.