NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
