Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,702 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

