Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Price Performance

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

