Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $485.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.55. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $487.74. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

