United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,379 shares of company stock worth $47,593,837 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.