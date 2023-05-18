iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

