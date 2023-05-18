Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

