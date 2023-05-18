Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,719 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD opened at $211.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

