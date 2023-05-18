Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

