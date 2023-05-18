Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 96,127 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,127 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

