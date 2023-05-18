Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.27 Million in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $39.40 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.