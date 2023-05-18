Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Matthews International Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $40.49.
Institutional Trading of Matthews International
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.
