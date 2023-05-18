Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

