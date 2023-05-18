StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 121.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

