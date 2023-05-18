Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 4.3 %

MCBC stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 75.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.