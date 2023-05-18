StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCRI. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

MCRI stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

