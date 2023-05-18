StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

