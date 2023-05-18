StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

PLNT opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 203,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,009.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 212,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,327,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,120,000 after purchasing an additional 339,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

