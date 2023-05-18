Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ooma by 117.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,814,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

