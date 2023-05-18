Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $293.33 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $297.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

