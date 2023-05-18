Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $30,775.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $783,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and have sold 3,804 shares valued at $113,606. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

