Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

