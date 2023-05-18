StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
EIGR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
