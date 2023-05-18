StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

EIGR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

