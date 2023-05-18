StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

SENS opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

