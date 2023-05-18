Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.