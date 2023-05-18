OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.
OneMain Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneMain (OMF)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.