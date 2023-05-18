OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

