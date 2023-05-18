OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.