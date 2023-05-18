Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRVS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
