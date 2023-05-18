Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

CRVS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

