Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

