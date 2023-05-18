Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

