Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Quotient Technology Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
