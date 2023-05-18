Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

