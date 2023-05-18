Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 190,138 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VIV opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

