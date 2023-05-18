Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.76 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

