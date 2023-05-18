Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS.
Home Depot Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
Further Reading
