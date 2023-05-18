iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $51.42 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

