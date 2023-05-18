Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.
Trevena Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of TRVN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
