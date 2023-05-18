Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GDDY opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

