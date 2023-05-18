Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,352 shares of company stock valued at $725,958 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

