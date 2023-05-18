Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

