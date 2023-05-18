Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

