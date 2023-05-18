Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.