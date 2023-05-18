Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,176,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

BRX opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

