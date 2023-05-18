Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,643 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.