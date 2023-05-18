Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,743 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in News by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in News by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in News by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

