Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,198 shares of company stock worth $1,611,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

