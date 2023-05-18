Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 122,017 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,017 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Textron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.