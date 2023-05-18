Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

