Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

