Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

