Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.