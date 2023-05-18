Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94-15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.95 billion.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.