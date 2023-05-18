Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94-15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.95 billion.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.