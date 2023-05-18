DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. DLocal’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DLocal

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

