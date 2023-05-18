Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.56%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.